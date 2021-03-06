HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

