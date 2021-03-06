HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

