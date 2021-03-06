HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

