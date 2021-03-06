HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,804 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $2,253,324.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of PLUG opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.