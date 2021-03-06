HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.72 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

