HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $68.70 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

