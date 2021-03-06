HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 21,866 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sanofi by 312.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

