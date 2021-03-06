HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,624.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,519.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4,221.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,045.60.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.