HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 242.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 459,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

