HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,383,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

