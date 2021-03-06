HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,325 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of DKS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.