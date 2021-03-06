HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.63.

