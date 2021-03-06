Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

