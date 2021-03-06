Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HIMX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 50.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 764,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 360,778 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.