HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HMS were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

