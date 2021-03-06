HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $39.97 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

