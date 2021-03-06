Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

