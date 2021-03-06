Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) PT Raised to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $105,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,563,919 shares of company stock valued at $63,292,833. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

