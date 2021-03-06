Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $30.37. 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,827. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.