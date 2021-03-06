HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 82.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in HP by 78.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

