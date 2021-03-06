HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 437.60 ($5.72) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.40. The company has a market capitalization of £89.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

