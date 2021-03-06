Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

ETR:BOSS opened at €32.55 ($38.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.17. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €40.50 ($47.65).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

