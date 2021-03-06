HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC opened at $19.11 on Friday. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

