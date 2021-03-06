HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Reaches $42,609.45

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $42,609.45 and approximately $794.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00768893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043582 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

