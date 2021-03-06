Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Trading Down 13.6%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s share price was down 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 526,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 890,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

