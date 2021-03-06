IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $26.40

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 28.29 ($0.37). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 28.29 ($0.37), with a volume of 13,779 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

