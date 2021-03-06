Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 11,897 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY opened at $20.66 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

