Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 149.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.46. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

