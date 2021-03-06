Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $332,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIACA opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $74.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

