Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 6,210 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at $25,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at $7,993,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 138.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 146,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $182,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

