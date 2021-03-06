IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get IMAC alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on IMAC in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.