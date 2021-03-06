Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423 in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN:IMH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.86.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
