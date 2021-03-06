Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423 in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.