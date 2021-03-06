Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Lifted to Hold at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.35.

Shares of IMO opened at C$30.00 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.39. The stock has a market cap of C$22.02 billion and a PE ratio of -11.86.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

