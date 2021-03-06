Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 27,123 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 27,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $164,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46.

On Friday, February 26th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $163,562.88.

On Monday, December 7th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $72,047.79.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

