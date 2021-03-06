Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,613 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.