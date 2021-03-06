Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 30.2% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $700,655.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00011482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

