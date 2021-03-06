Innova (INN) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $203,155.75 and $206.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

