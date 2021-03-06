Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $61,125.18 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE IIPR opened at $173.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

