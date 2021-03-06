Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of INSG opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 28.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 69.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

