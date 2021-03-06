Insider Buying: Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director Purchases 442,000 Shares of Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 70,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.