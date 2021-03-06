Insider Buying: Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Insider Purchases 1,659 Shares of Stock

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) insider David Rattigan purchased 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,142.50 ($14.93) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Nichols plc has a 12-month low of GBX 858 ($11.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,450 ($18.94). The firm has a market cap of £422.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95.

Get Nichols plc (NICL.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Nichols plc (NICL.L)’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.