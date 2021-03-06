Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells 25,333 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AFRM stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.05 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

