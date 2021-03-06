Insider Selling: AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Sells $78,381.00 in Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $62.14 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMERISAFE by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.