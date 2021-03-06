Insider Selling: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CEO Sells $1,414,071.72 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

BHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 230,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

