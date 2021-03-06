Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $163,444.28 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $163,444.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,689.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

