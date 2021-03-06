Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells 1,264 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $124.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

