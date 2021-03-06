Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CAO Sells $739,177.40 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $507.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $550.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

