Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,035,165.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TSLA opened at $597.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $798.21 and a 200 day moving average of $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

