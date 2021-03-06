Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Sells $838,250.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WWD opened at $115.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

