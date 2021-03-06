Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $19,953.36 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Celia Eckert sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $19,953.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,952.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $175,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

